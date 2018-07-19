type TV Show genre Crime, Drama creator Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould performer Bob Odenkirk, Michael McKean broadcaster AMC seasons 3 Current Status On Hiatus

After teasing us for weeks, AMC has released the first full trailer for Better Call Saul season 4.

The promo has Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) scheming to get his license to practice law back while also engaging in some not-so-legal activities in the wake of his brother Chuck’s (Michael McKean) suicide. There are also glimpses of Breaking Bad alums like Lydia Rodarte-Quayle (Laura Fraser), Leonel and Marco Salamanca a.k.a. “The Cousins” (Luis and Daniel Moncada) and of course the return of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). As first reported by EW, the new season of Better Call Saul will have its first scenes set during the Breaking Bad era (more on that here).

Better Call Saul returns to AMC on Monday, Aug. 6.