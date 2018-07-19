Better Call Saul team teases show's further expansion into Breaking Bad world

type TV Show genre Crime, Drama creator Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould performer Bob Odenkirk, Michael McKean broadcaster AMC seasons 3 Current Status On Hiatus

“Let’s do something beautiful here.”

That’s among the declarations that Jimmy McGill makes in the Better Call Saul season 4 trailer that premiered during the show’s first-ever Comic-Con panel on Thursday in San Diego.

In addition to the extended look at the new season, the cast and creators teased the Breaking Bad prequel’s further expansion into the world of its parent series. “Season 4 is the best season yet,” promised Vince Gilligan. “The overlap between Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad just keeps getting bigger and bigger. There are scenes that absolutely could have been on Breaking Bad.” Gilligan’s fellow co-creator Peter Gould added, “You’re going to see some stuff that looks familiar in a delightful way.”

EW exclusively reported earlier this week that Better Call Saul‘s upcoming season will include scenes set during Breaking Bad.

It won’t just be familiar sights spotted in season 4, but familiar names. Characters previously heard but never seen on Breaking Bad (sorry, no Walter White or Jesse Pinkman… yet) are set to finally be introduced on Better Call Saul, including the mysterious Lalo, the name referenced by Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) in his first-ever Breaking Bad appearance. “Bob kept saying, ‘Who the hell is Lalo?” said Gould of the decision to finally show the character (seen below). He’ll be played by Sense8 alum Tony Dalton, whose talent and attractiveness the cast couldn’t stop raving about.

Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

The overlap between the shows didn’t end onscreen either. When a fan asked the Better Call Saul cast what Breaking Bad character they would most want to have a beer with, Michael Mando, who plays Nacho, revealed that he doesn’t have an answer because he got to do just that. With Breaking Bad set to for a reunion panel after Better Call Saul‘s panel, the casts united on Wednesday night, where Mando says he got “wonderful advice” from Bryan Cranston.

Mando isn’t the only one to recently get some guidance. During a chat with Fargo and Legion mastermind Noah Hawley, Gould got an interesting pitch from Hawley: What if Jimmy never became Saul? Odenkirk isn’t opposed to the idea. “It hurts my heart to see him turn into Saul,” shared Odenkirk, who joked that he called the producers and pleaded, “‘Do we have to? Can we change the name of the show?'” Sorry Bob, but the crowd and Gould agreed they’d be disappointed if we never saw the transition.

Watch the continued evolution when Better Call Saul returns to AMC on Aug. 6.