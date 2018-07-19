Aaron Paul brings his baby out in hazmat suit at Comic-Con's Breaking Bad reunion

Derek Lawrence
July 19, 2018 at 08:31 PM EDT

Like father, like daughter.

Weeks after reuniting on the cover of EW, the cast of Breaking Bad held a 10-year reunion panel at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday. And when the cast was being introduced by moderator and Breaking Bad alum Bill Burr, a new member of the family emerged in a familiar outfit.

Aaron Paul came out with his newborn daughter, who might have been the convention’s youngest cosplayer as she donned a miniature version of the hazmat suit her daddy’s character wore while cooking meth on the show.

The actor, 38, and his wife Lauren welcomed their first child, Story Annabelle Paul, on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

