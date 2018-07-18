type TV Show genre Drama publisher Touchstone run date 11/04/16 author Nancy Bilyeau broadcaster Netflix seasons 2 Current Status In Season

Ready for your first look at Helena Bonham Carter in the role of Princess Margaret on Netflix’s The Crown?

Below is the first shot of the former Harry Potter actress in character:

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

Carter is taking over the role from Vanessa Kirby, who played Margaret in the show’s first two seasons.

Bonus: The production also released a first shot of Ben Daniels (House of Cards), who’s taking over the role of Antony Armstrong-Jones, a.k.a. Lord Snowdon, the British photographer who fell in love with Margaret:

Netflix

The images follow up on the first photo of Olivia Colman (Broadchurch) as series star Queen Elizabeth II, which was released earlier this week. Colman took over the role from Claire Foy.

We’re still waiting on one big photo reveal from the show: Tobias Menzies (Outlander), who’s taking over the role of Prince Philip from Matt Smith.