The streaming service Shudder has given the green light to a Creepshow TV series inspired by the classic 1982 horror anthology film of the same name, EW can exclusively reveal. Greg Nicotero, the Walking Dead executive producer and makeup effects wizard, is attached to direct, executive-produce, and supervise the show’s creative elements.

A homage to the horror comics of the 1950s, the original Creepshow featured segments written by Stephen King and was directed by a fellow horror legend, Night of the Living Dead filmmaker George A. Romero. The movie starred Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau, Leslie Nielsen, Ed Harris, and King himself, and it spawned two sequels and a spin-off comic. Shudder is owned by AMC Networks (home of The Walking Dead) and specializes in thriller, suspense, and horror fare.

“Creepshow is one of the most beloved and iconic horror anthologies from two masters of the genre, George A. Romero and Stephen King,” Shudder general manager Craig Engler said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to continue their legacy with another master of horror, Greg Nicotero, as we bring a new Creepshow TV series exclusively to Shudder members.”

“Creepshow is a project very close to my heart!” said Nicotero, who met his makeup effects mentor Tom Savini while visiting the set of the film and later collaborated with Romero on the zombie movies Day of the Dead and Land of the Dead, among other projects. “It is one of those titles that embraces the true spirit of horror… thrills and chills celebrated in one of its truest art forms, the comic book come to life! I’m honored to continue the tradition in the ‘spirit’ which it was created.”

The new Creepshow series is scheduled to debut on Shudder in 2019. Each episode will tell original stories and be helmed by a different filmmaker, with Nicotero directing the first episode. His company KNB EFX Group will also handle the creature and makeup effects.

The show will be produced by The Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment.

“The Cartel is excited to bring the iconic Creepshow brand to Shudder as a series,” said Cartel CEO Stan Spry. “There is no better person to be the creative force behind this new production than Greg Nicotero. His experience and leadership will ensure that the series is of the highest quality and will help to excite horror fans around the world.”

Watch the trailer for the original Creepshow movie above.