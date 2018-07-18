type TV Show Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-PG seasons 11 run date 06/21/06 broadcaster NBC genre Reality TV

The America’s Got Talent judges held their breaths as Mary and Tyce of Duo Transcend performed an acrobatic stunt suspended above a fiery stage on a flaming beam. Then, everyone’s worst fears came true.

During the second part of the act, Tyce, who suffers from a progressive eye disease called keratoconus, blindfolded himself and attempted to catch his wife after a flip. Mary slipped through Tyce’s fingers and fell to the stage floor as her 2-year-old son, held by his grandmother, watched from the audience.

Thankfully, Mary hopped back up unharmed, and the judges were sympathetic. Howie Mandell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and guest judge Ken Jeong all praised their guts in pushing the envelope further after earlier critiques.

“I don’t think there’s been a singer on any of our competitions who’s been note perfect,” Cowell said. “It still doesn’t make them not amazing. It makes them human.” He added, “The consequences on this are slightly worse than falling off key.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the acrobatic couple, who’ve been married for six years, cited “a mix of things” as the culprit.

“Well, we wanted to step up our act, so we added some new elements that we’ve never worked with before with the fire and a blindfold,” Mary said. “In practice, everything went fine, and then during the audition, the worst possible thing happened.”

“We have a music cue that I’m waiting for, but I also give Mary a verbal cue,” Tyce said. “What happens is, when she falls, when she lets go, I have to place my hands directly in the right spot to catch her feet at the right time or I miss her.”

In the end, Mel B called the act “incredible,” Klum praised their “passion,” and Cowell said, “you’re gonna be in the mix.”

