type TV Show genre Drama run date 07/11/17 performer Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy broadcaster Freeform seasons 2

Spoiler alert: This post contains plot details from the July 17 episode of The Bold Type.

It’s not often that besties Sutton and Jane butt heads, but in Tuesday’s episode of The Bold Type, Jane discovered something that Sutton had been hiding from her: her shotgun, Betsy. It turns out Sutton was on a skeet shooting team in high school and has been keeping Betsy in her apartment with Jane the entire time they’ve been living together, a fact that didn’t sit well with Jane.

Over the course of the episode, Jane and Sutton had many discussions about their very different takes on gun ownership, allowing the show to tackle a very timely issue. “It was really important for us [to show both sides of the argument] because it’s such a difficult thing to talk about,” Meghann Fahy, who plays Sutton, tells EW. “We wanted to have an open conversation, and it’s hard when you disagree on something that’s such an intense topic. We really wanted to focus on: How can we have this productive conversation about something we disagree on?”

For Fahy, the episode was an opportunity to get to know more about Sutton’s background, something the series hadn’t explored thus far in its run. “It was something that Amanda Lasher, the showrunner, and I had spoken about,” the actress says. “In the first season, Sutton was one of the only girls that we didn’t really get to know that way. It was really important to open that story line up a little bit.”

When the show decided that skeet shooting was going to be a part of Sutton’s background, Fahy was handed another detail about a character she’s come to love. “This sort of scenario is so not black-and-white, and there are so many different ways to be a gun owner, and I think for Sutton, she grew up in a place where it was super-normal to be on a skeet shooting team. She had friends on that team. It was just part of the culture where she was from, and that’s just part of her intricately woven background. It was really cool to find out that little detail about her.”

And more details are coming soon. As Katie Stevens previously revealed, the girls will be hitting the road with Sutton’s mom in episode 9. “It’s my favorite episode that we’ve shot so far,” Fahy says. And although she can’t promise car karaoke, she’s “not saying no.”

The Bold Type airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.