Ladies of London star and British aristocrat Annabelle Neilson dies at 49

Annabelle Neilson, a star of Bravo’s reality show Ladies of London, has died, PEOPLE confirms. She was 49.

The details of her death are not available at this time.

In addition to being a reality star, Neilson worked as a model before her death, and was close friends with supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, as well as the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen — whose suicide in 2010 absolutely devastated her.

“He was my brother, my boyfriend, my soulmate. Most of the time people called me Mrs McQueen. Quite often we were sharing a bed,” Neilson, who was the last person to see the designer alive, told the Daily Mail in 2015.

“The truth is I was happier with Lee than with anyone else. He asked me to marry him towards the end and I said no. I wish now that I had said yes,” she added.

Detailing her past troubles, Neilson told the outlet that she became a heroin addict at the age of 16 but was later able to remain sober.

During the interview, Neilson, who comes from an aristocratic family (her mother Elizabeth is a marquesa), also spoke warmly about Moss, whom she described as her “bestie.”

“Kate is my best mate and I love her like a sister. Yes, she’s an icon but to me she’s just Kate,” she remarked, adding that “we fight over stupid things, then we kiss and make up.”

“We share clothes, we share everything and her fame has never been an issue,” she continued. “She always looks out for me and I look out for her. We’ve got each other’s backs.”

Shortly before her death, Neilson’s ex-boyfriend Lord Edward Spencer-Churchill married photographer Kimberly Hammerstroem at his family’s home in Woodstock, Oxfordshire. (Neilson attended the wedding.)

Neilson was previously married to banker Nat Rothschild.

“Nat and I had been together for four years and I was 26 when I married him. He first asked me to marry him half an hour after we met and then every day afterwards. Finally, we decided to do it,” she told the Daily Mail.

Reflecting on her time on Ladies of London for two season from 2014-15, Neilson previously told Bustle that the fan response to her had been “amazing.”

“The people that have written to me, or left me messages, have been so sweet,” she remarked, adding that it was too soon to tell whether any of her costars would become friends for life.

“I always say it takes five years before I really believe that I know a person well enough to say that this person is going to be in my life for the rest of my life,” she added.

On the show, she also promoted a series of children’s books that she had written called The Me Me Me’s.

Neilson was an avid horse racer until she was thrown off the saddle in a horrifying accident in 2013. Although she told the Daily Mail that she was able to walk again after 12 weeks, she was told by doctors she could never ride again — and suffered chronic pain following the incident.

“The truth is I was happiest when I was training. I love the connection with these great animals and, although I grew up riding, racing is completely different,” she told the outlet.