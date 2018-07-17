Watch Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's disturbing reunion in the Breaking Bad RV

type TV Show Current Status Off Air seasons 5 run date 01/20/08-09/29/13 performer Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Aaron Paul, Bob Odenkirk Producer Vince Gilligan broadcaster AMC genre Drama

Breaking up with Breaking Bad is hard to do. The Emmy-winning, critically acclaimed drama about two of the unlikeliest meth kings — high school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his non-honor-roll former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) — is so gripping, gutting, layered, and poignant, it begs a re-re-re-rewatch. The actors themselves don’t just have fond memories of filming the AMC series from 2007 to 2013, they’re always eager to reestablish those bonds. (Case in point: EW’s reunion of the cast in celebration of the show’s 10th anniversary.) But as evidenced by this new video, Cranston and Paul are more tied to the show than is healthy.

For an Omaze fundraiser that allows one winner to cook meth breakfast with the two stars — proceeds support the Kind Campaign and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children — Cranston and Paul reunited to film a comedy bit in the show’s beloved, beat-up RV. What begins as a surprising encounter between the pair as Paul runs into Cranston in their makeshift mobile lab quickly devolves into a dark, disturbing story of a man who just can’t let go of the glory days. Turns out, Cranston has been living in the RV, which also doubles as his bathroom. Paul, meanwhile, has a shameful secret of his own: he’s been leading tours on the lot just to be near the dear crime scene on wheels.

To take a shot at winning a meal with these meth-making maniacs, head to omaze.com/breakingbad and pony up $10, which is far short of a fat stack.

