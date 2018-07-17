Ben Whishaw hasn't given up hope of a revival of BBC's The Hour

To read more and get a preview of Comic-Con 2018, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

It’s The Hour you can’t help but miss.

Despite an Emmy win for creator-writer Abi Morgan, BBC’s The Hour met an untimely end back in 2013. The series, which had a small but loyal following on both sides of the pond, was canceled after ending its second season on a massive cliffhanger that left the fate of main character Freddie Lyon (Ben Whishaw) hanging in the balance.

But Whishaw says he still would love to return to the series in some fashion. “I still haven’t lost hope, actually,” he tells EW. “It could come back as a kind of picking it all up 10 years later or something. That could be quite brilliant.”

The idea isn’t that far-fetched: Back in April, Morgan told the U.K.’s Radio Times she was eager to revive the series at a streamer like Amazon or Netflix and move it forward from its original 1950s setting to 1960s London.

On the series, Whishaw portrayed an intrepid reporter working alongside anchor Hector Madden (Dominic West) and producer Bel Rowley (Romola Garai), to produce The Hour, an hour-long broadcast that was meant to feature hard-hitting investigative journalism. The period piece also featured the talents of Peter Capaldi, Anna Chancellor, Oona Chaplin, and Joshua McGuire.

With members of the creative team actively saying they’d be game for more, it could be just a matter of time until the series finds the life support necessary for a revival.