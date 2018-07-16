We drank three rounds with the cast of The Magicians at the Magic Castle

To read more and get a preview of Comic-Con 2018, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

SYFY’s The Magicians has been likened to so many things since it premiered in 2016: “Harry Potter for adults,” “The next Buffy.” Yet, the comparisons fall short because the show is so idiosyncratic. Superficially, this mercurial and snarky series is about the adventures of a group of twenty-somethings enrolled at a graduate school for magic; however, the writers use its fantastical premise to deconstruct the fantasy genre, explore mental health issues, and tell a powerful story about entering adulthood.

In season 3, Quentin (Jason Ralph), Eliot (Hale Appleman), and Margo (Summer Bishil) embarked on an epic quest to restore magic to the world. They succeeded, but it came with a price: Adults they trusted erased their memories and gave them new identities and Eliot, possessed by an ancient monster, tracks down Quentin (now known as Brian).

Production on season 4 recently resumed in Vancouver; however, Ralph, Appleman, and Bishil took a break to visit the legendary Magic Castle in Los Angeles, where real-life magician Matt Vizio wowed them with sleight-of-hand tricks as they indulged in some revelry that would make Eliot proud. Read our conversation below:

Round One: Vodka and Perrier for Bishil, tequila on the rocks for Ralph, gin and tonic for Appleman, and an old fashioned for EW.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You guys just started production on season 4. How’s that going?

SUMMER BISHIL: It’s going really well.

HALE APPLEMAN: We’re just forming this new alliance between our characters, I guess you could say.

JASON RALPH: It’s a funny thing. The end of season 3, you see everyone’s minds get erased, and you become different people. So, the beginning of this season feels really like starting from…

APPLEMAN: …square one. Season 3 was about a really well oiled machine leaving the station. We knew what was what. We’d established these characters over two seasons previously. This season is about finding our bearings with this new point of awareness. And that’s been really weird.

With these new identities, I’m assuming you guys haven’t had that many scenes together. Has that been weird?

APPLEMAN: It’s particularly weird for me.

BISHIL: Me too.

APPLEMAN: She’s my partner on this show. Summer and I have built something really specific together over three seasons, so it’s been really interesting shift to establish something new without her.

Hale, what’s it like playing an entirely new character?

APPLEMAN: It’s been strange. I’m being given an opportunity to shake up expectations of the audience and what they think I’m going to deliver, and I’m excited by that.

Jason, how are you adjusting to Hale’s new character?

RALPH: I’m not Quentin, so I don’t know who this person is.

APPLEMAN: Weirdly, I think we’re still finding points of connection between them, or at least the monster has to believe that he has a close point of contact at all times, a kind of surrogate parent. I feel like he’s decided that Quentin is this, or Brian, who Jason is playing.

RALPH [Joking]: The first episode is actually a little pocket episode where you get to see Brian grading papers.

APPLEMAN: And the monster looking over his shoulder correcting him.

RALPH: Yeah, and trying to give the students better grades, but Bri-Guy just won’t have that.

APPLEMAN: And if he messes up, I take a bite out of his shoulder.

Jason, do you at least get to smile as Brian?

RALPH: You know I thought that I was gonna have like a great opportunity for this new guy who had a different kind of outlook on the world but we really dove right back into…

APPLEMAN: …Being terrorized.

RALPH: Constant and utter terror. The brand of terror is a little different.

APPLEMAN: That’s true.

RALPH: I think Quentin is more of a problem solver, so inside of the terror he’s trying to figure out the way to solve it. And I think Brian remains more paralyzed. So, I guess that’s the difference. We’ll see if you see that or not.

APPLEMAN: At least to me, I didn’t see anything. No, I’m kidding.

RALPH: Just idiot Jason over there looking afraid like always, falling over s—

APPLEMAN: He’s the most physically comedic performer I’ve ever met.

Really?

APPLEMAN: He’s got some like Buster Keaton in him or something. It’s pretty great.

RALPH: Yeah, I was born for something else.

APPLEMAN: Like why is he on this show, actually?

RALPH: I get that a lot.

APPLEMAN: He should literally be doing like Chaplin-esque stunts.

RALPH: There was a great video I was watching this morning of hockey players playing soccer on the ice and they were wearing tennis shoes. So, they were just like slipping while trying to kick the ball. If you watch that video, that’s sort of my method for acting.

APPLEMAN: That’s good. Keep yourself surprised.

RALPH: It’s Quentin on ice in sneakers is sort of the method.

To be fair, if there was one show where Jason could do physical comedy, it would be on The Magicians, which changes what it is from week-to-week. One week the characters pull off a heist and the next you’re doing a full on musical episode. Does the show’s versatility make it exciting to work on?

APPLEMAN: The genre’s ever changing, right? I feel like it’s a great opportunity. [gestures to Bishil] We’re saddled with a responsibility to be funny when called for and to also ground those very comedic scenes in some kind of emotional truth or reality…

BISHIL: …while being aware of the camp.

APPLEMAN: The camp is an inherent part of the show.

BISHIL: And protecting that as well. That is [the element] of the show that we deal with more.

APPLEMAN: That’s true. The most outrageous, whimsical circumstances were often thrown at the two of us. So our job was always about to maintain the integrity of that while also keeping it…

BISHIL: …grounded. I think the one thing that has sort of kept me grounded throughout all four seasons of being thrown strange and surreal material is being completely present and engaged in what is happening, and if I’m not, finding what could take me there physically, whether it’s feeling something or connecting to somebody.

APPLEMAN: I’m really lucky we were paired together for so much of it cause I feel like you can’t cheat chemistry.

