Ryan Murphy is amassing a predictably talented cast for his first Netflix series, The Politician.

Set It Up‘s Zoey Deutch and Dear Evan Hansen‘s Laura Dreyfuss are among four new actresses cast on Murphy’s new comedy series, co-created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan.

They’re joined by Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) and newcomer Rahne Jones, who will be making her television debut on the series.

Dreyfuss not only starred with Politician lead Ben Platt in Hansen on Broadway but appeared in the final season of Glee, which Murphy, Falchuk, and Brennan created.

The Politician will find Platt’s character involved in a different political race each season and is reportedly set to costar Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow.