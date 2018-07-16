The Flash: Danielle Panabaker will make her directorial debut in season 5

type TV Show run date 10/15/14 performer Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton broadcaster The CW seasons 3 Current Status In Season

Danielle Panabaker is taking on a new responsibility on The Flash!

EW has confirmed that Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow, a.k.a. Killer Frost, on the CW superhero series, will make her directorial debut in a season 5 episode. At this time, we don’t know which episode she’ll be directing or what it will be about.

Katie Yu/The CW

When we last checked in with the sometimes frosty S.T.A.R. Labs bioengineer, she was trying to figure out a way to get her reconnect with her Killer Frost side, which disappeared following an encounter with season 4’s big bad the Thinker. A telling flashback to her childhood that featured her father suggested that Killer Frost has been part of her since she was little. Showrunner Todd Helbing told EW in May that Caitlin’s journey will be tied to season 5’s theme of family.

“With Caitlin, she had one understanding of where her powers came, and you’ve met her mother in the past seasons, you got a little glimpse of her father. But there’s gonna be a new dynamic with Caitlin and her family in season 5,” Helbing teased.

Speaking to ET.com, which first broke the news, Panabaker expressed her gratitude at being given the chance to helm an episode of the show. “I am so humbled by this opportunity to utilize everything that I have learned as a storyteller to bring an episode of The Flash to life,” she told the site. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the chance to work alongside our extremely talented (and vast) team that works so hard to make each and every episode of the show. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my Flash family, and I am so thankful for this opportunity to continue to grow and challenge myself as an artist.”

Panabaker isn’t the first cast member to direct an episode of The Flash. Tom Cavanagh, who plays Harrison Wells, previously directed season 3’s “The Once and Future Flash” and season 4’s “Elongated Journey Into Night.”

The Flash returns Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on The CW.