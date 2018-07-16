See the first photo of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown

Jessica Derschowitz
July 16, 2018 at 08:08 AM EDT

Long may she reign.

Netflix has released the first photo of Olivia Colman in character as Queen Elizabeth II on the upcoming third season of The Crown.

In the image, Colman is seen having a cup of tea, wearing a pink jacket and the monarch’s signature pearls.

Netflix

Colman (Broadchurch, The Night Manager) is taking over the role from Claire Foy, who played Elizabeth on The Crown for seasons 1 and 2. The acclaimed drama is expected to pick up in the 1960s for its third season.

Tobias Menzies (Outlander) and Helena Bonham Carter are also joining the updated Crown cast, as Prince Philip and Princess Margaret, respectively, taking over for Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby. Ben Daniels is also set to play Antony Armstrong-Jones.

The new photo comes just days after The Crown picked up 13 Emmy nominations for its second season, including ones for best drama, lead actress in a drama for Foy, and supporting nods for Smith and Kirby.

Season 3 of The Crown is expected to premiere in 2019.

