Ahoy! Something is coming… to Hawkins, Indiana! pic.twitter.com/BI4wFRVzvB — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 16, 2018

Despite the interdimensional portal and assorted creatures running amok, Hawkins, Indiana is apparently still a prime destination for retail!

The Indiana location for Netflix’s Stranger Things now has a mall for the teens to hang out in…when they’re not trying to stop their friends from being kidnapped into other dimensions.

The latest teaser for the third season of Things showcases the Starcourt — an appropriately science fiction-y name — and has all you could want from an ’80s shopping experience, including a Waldenbooks and a Gap.

Netflix

But the real fun lies in the food court with Hawkins’ new dessert destination, Scoops Ahoy, which happens to employ Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (new cast member Maya Hawke).

Based on the tag at the end, Stranger Things 3 will hit Netflix next summer.