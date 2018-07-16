Stranger Things 3 teaser introduces new location and job for Steve

Tim Stack
July 16, 2018 at 02:10 PM EDT

Despite the interdimensional portal and assorted creatures running amok, Hawkins, Indiana is apparently still a prime destination for retail!

The Indiana location for Netflix’s Stranger Things now has a mall for the teens to hang out in…when they’re not trying to stop their friends from being kidnapped into other dimensions.

The latest teaser for the third season of Things showcases the Starcourt — an appropriately science fiction-y name — and has all you could want from an ’80s shopping experience, including a Waldenbooks and a Gap.

Netflix

But the real fun lies in the food court with Hawkins’ new dessert destination, Scoops Ahoy, which happens to employ Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (new cast member Maya Hawke).

Based on the tag at the end, Stranger Things 3 will hit Netflix next summer.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now