Hang on to your diapers: Rugrats is coming back!

type TV Show Current Status In Season performer Melanie Chartoff, E.G. Daily, Jack Riley broadcaster Nickelodeon genre Comedy, Kids and Family

Rugrats originally premiered in 1990, following a group of babies — Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Phil and Lil DeVille, and Angelica Pickles — as they found adventure in the world around them.

Now, 28 years later, they’re coming back, without having aged a day: Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have announced a relaunch of the iconic kids’ series with a 26-episode run and a live-action film featuring CGI characters.

“Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children,” Brian Robbins, President of Paramount Players, says in a statement.

The show’s original creators — Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain — will serve as executive producers. The original characters (including Reptar!) will be back, along with a new group of characters.

The upcoming Rugrats movie, written by David Goodman, is scheduled for release on Nov. 13, 2020; it will be the fourth theatrical release in the franchise, with previous movies opening in 1998, 2000, and 2003.

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” said Sarah Levy, COO, Viacom Media Networks; and Interim President, Nickelodeon. “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

A spin-off series, All Grown Up! featuring the Rugrats pals as pre-teens, aired from 2003 to 2008.

Nickelodeon has already announced that Blue’s Clues will be rebooted for a modern generation of kids, and two more vintage titles, Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim, are slated to receive specials.