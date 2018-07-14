Talking Dead taps Yvette Nicole Brown to host during Chris Hardwick 'assessment'

Yvette Nicole Brown will be ramping up her duties for AMC while the network continues its “assessment” of Chris Hardwick over sexual misconduct allegations. The Community veteran and longtime friend of The Walking Dead franchise will serve as “interim” host for Talking Dead this fall, as well as the season 9 preview for The Walking Dead.

AMC released this official statement to EW on the matter: “Yvette Nicole Brown will step in as an interim guest host of The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special on Aug. 5 and Talking Dead when it returns following the premiere of Fear the Walking Dead on Aug. 12, as we work to complete our assessment related to Chris Hardwick.”

Brown has appeared on multiple episodes of Talking Dead, the AMC after-show that breaks down episodes of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead with a panel of celebrity guests and figures involved with the shows. The actress had already been tapped as Hardwick’s replacement for the network’s panels at San Diego Comic-Con, which kicks off with Preview Night on Wednesday, July 18.

These moves come in the aftermath of an essay published on Medium in mid-June by Hardwick’s ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra. She claimed the Nerdist co-founder sexually assaulted and emotionally abused her during their relationship, and alleged he then “steamrolled” her career. Hardwick has denied the allegations against him, but agreed to “step aside” from moderating the Comic-Con panels, according to AMC.

Brown commented on the situation at the beginning of July. “I will say this once,” she tweeted. “I am filling in for a friend, which I have done before. I am not jockeying for a job. I have enough of my own. It is my prayer that God’s Will is done in the midst of this process & that everyone is okay. My character is known & sound. Nothing has changed.”

“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years,” read a previously released statement from AMC. “We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, Talking With Chris Hardwick will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.”