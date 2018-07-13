Sweetbitter renewed for second season at Starz

Get ready for more oyster tasting and wine swirling.

Sweetbitter has been renewed for season two, Starz announced Friday. The half-hour drama series, based on Stephanie Danler’s novel of the same name, follows 22-year-old Tess as she moves to New York City and (inexplicably) lands a job at a very fancy restaurant despite having zero serving experience. Soon Tess is learning how to pair wine, carry multiple hot plates, and just simply survive in the fast-paced industry — oh, and there’s attractive men, copious amounts of drugs, and secretive new friends too.

“Season one gave audiences a taste of the characters and backstory of an upscale New York restaurant, leaving them wanting more — which we will deliver with a second helping of ‘Sweetbitter,’” said Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht in a statement. “The immersion of the audience into the world in and around the restaurant will deepen as the series looks further into the complexities of Tess’ awakening and the lives of her new friends and colleagues in the second season.”

A return date for the next season has not yet been set.