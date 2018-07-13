Liv Tyler makes Stephen Colbert's Lord of the Rings fantasy come true

Obviously, Stephen Colbert, one of the most vocal celebrity Lord of the Rings fans, brought up J.R.R. Tolkien’s world when Liv Tyler came on The Late Show Thursday night. But it turned out she had a gift for him. The actress, who can be seen currently in Hulu’s Harlots, brought the prop sword she used as Arwen. That gave Colbert an idea.

“Would you indulge in a fantasy of mine?” the host asked after holding the sword in his hands. Tyler did indulge him.

Colbert orchestrated a reenactment of Arwen and Frodo’s scene by the river as they faced the Ringwraiths. Colbert slouched over Tyler’s lap, while she thrust the sword in the air and shouted, “If you want him, come and claim him!” Then, in a moment that earned a “Whoo!” from Colbert, she uttered the elvish enchantment she used to summon a flood that swallowed the Nazgûl.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

It’s funny to see someone like Tyler, who said she never read the Tolkien books before taking the Arwen job and seemed generally calm about the whole thing, help a frenetic fan like Colbert fulfill this fantasy.

The Lord of the Rings is coming back now as an Amazon series that has already been given the go for multiple seasons. The story will explore the events before the first Lord of the Rings novel, which was dubbed The Fellowship of the Ring. We bet Colbert is pretty stoked about that.

Watch their reenactment in the clip above, starting at the 3:01 mark.