Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast welcome you to the coven in set video

Meet the Spellmans of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka, the 18-year-old playing the titular Sabrina Spellman of the new series from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, shared a video from the set with her fellow cast members in costume.

Keep in mind, these aren’t the quirky witches of the Melissa Joan Hart supernatural sitcom. These are part of a darker reimagining based on the flesh-eating, Devil-worshipping, curse-casting enchantresses from the gothic comics by Aguirre-Sacasa and artist Robert Hack.

“Hey, witches,” Shipka says in the video, posted to the show’s new and official Instagram feed. She then turns the camera to show Homeland‘s Miranda Otto (Aunt Zelda), Wonder Woman‘s Lucy Davis (Aunt Hilda), Grown-ish‘s Gavin Leatherwood (warlock Nicholas Scratch), and Midsomer Murders‘ Chance Perdomo (Sabrina’s warlock cousin Ambrose) shouting, “Welcome to our coven!”

Not seen in the brief video is Ross Lynch, playing Sabrina’s high school crush Harvey.

Aguirre-Sacasa also shared a few teasers directing fans to follow the show’s Instagram account, which offered this video as a Friday the 13th surprise. By the looks of things, more first-look surprises will be in store for us in this digital space.

Something wicked this way comes…. The @sabrinanetflix account is up and running. Getting closer….this is going to be a wild ride. Get onboard! pic.twitter.com/Sl9KI0MLsE — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 13, 2018

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was initially conceived as a companion to Riverdale, since the comics take place in the same world as Archie and Aguirre-Sacasa is involved with both shows. This past April, after Netflix had already picked up Sabrina for 20 episodes across two seasons, the executive producer said “right now, we’re not thinking” about doing a crossover.

If Supergirl could hop from CBS to The CW for an Arrow-verse crossover back in the day, perhaps Sabrina can fly into Greendale — which is her home in the comics, by the way.