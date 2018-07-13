Exclusive Casual preview: See the trailer for the Hulu comedy's final season

“Imagine your world in five years,” Valerie (Michaela Watkins) asks her friend Leon (Nyasha Hatendi) in Casual‘s final season. “What do you see?”

It’s a question that’ll soon be answered for the characters of Casual, as the show jumps ahead in time significantly for its eight-episode final season. The shift will find the ensemble in a very different place from where we last left them: former therapist Valerie trying out new career options; her brother, lifelong bachelor Alex (Tommy Dewey), suddenly experiencing parenthood; and her daughter, Laura (Tara Lynne Barr), finally climbing out of adolescence and adjusting to independent life. One major development: Valerie hasn’t seen Laura in years as season 4 begins — though that’ll soon change.

Produced by Lionsgate, Casual has had a modest but critically acclaimed run on Hulu, and as one of its flagship shows, brought the streamer major legitimacy when it earned a Golden Globe nomination for best comedy series. The network decided to end the half-hour with its fourth season, and at a reduced eight episodes. Contrary to how Hulu typically releases its originals, all of the episodes will drop at once, on July 31.

You can check out the trailer for Casual‘s final season, exclusive to EW, at the top of this post. And be sure to check out the exclusive key art below as well, which hints at the new stages of life each of the show’s three main characters will be in.

Casual‘s final season will be available for streaming on July 31.