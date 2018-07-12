It’s a great day for Kenan Thompson. Saturday Night Live‘s longest currently employed actor garnered his first Emmy nomination as a performer since joining the series in 2003. Thompson’s nom was part of SNL‘s huge haul in 21 Emmy categories. (The actor had previously been nominated in 2017 in the Original Music and Lyrics category.)

Thompson was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series which puts him up against fellow SNL actor Alec Baldwin, Louie Anderson (Baskets), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Henry Winkler (Barry).

Thompson’s sketch show costar Aidy Bryant also earned her first acting nomination for the iconic NBC series alongside Emmy veterans Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.

Tina Fey, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Hader, and Donald Glover were also nominated for hosting Saturday Night Live this past season.

This post has been updated with information about Thompson’s previous nomination in the music and lyrics category.