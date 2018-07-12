Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness is here to serve you some clear-eyes-full-hearts realness.
The Fab 5‘s resident grooming expert whipped his hair back and forth when he found out that he scored Emmy nominations for both Netflix’s Queer Eye and Funny or Die’s Gay of Thrones. Anyone who’s seen the opening credits to Queer Eye knows he’s really good at flipping his hair. But, in a much more heartwarming turn, his reality makeover show costars Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski were there to give him lots of hugs as Van Ness teared up.
And it was all caught on tape by a Netflix employee who posted it to social media.
Queer Eye contributed to Netflix’s 112 total Emmy nominations with its inclusion in four categories: Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program.
Van Ness also hosts the web series Gay of Thrones, which sees him recapping HBO’s Game of Thrones with all the sass, Christina Aguilera references, and sheer exuberance you would hope to get from him. That series was nominated for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.
“Oh my god. I can’t even,” Van Ness tweeted after the big reveal. “Thank you sooo much @funnyordie @netflix I’m so grateful.”
The Fab 5 posed for a selfie with their team that was posted on social media by Berk.
“That moment your show gets nominated for 4 Emmys!!! What an honor!!!” the interior design expert wrote on Instagram. “Couldn’t have done it without the people you see here plus all the rest of our family at @netflix, @itv_america, and @scout.productions.”
Brown brought even more joy to the internet by sharing a Photoshopped image of the Fab 5 as members of Pixar’s The Incredibles. “I don’t know who created this photo but we feel Incredible right now!” he tweeted.
