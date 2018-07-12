type TV Show genre Drama run date 06/03/18 creator Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals performer Mj Rodriguez, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dominique Jackson broadcaster FX

The House of Evangelista will live to see another season.

FX announced today that its period drama Pose will return for a second season in 2019. The series, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals, focuses on the New York ball scene in the late ’80s and the aforementioned house run by Blanca (Mj Rodriguez).

Pose broke ground by employing a record number of transgender actors in series roles and the most LGBTQ actors in recurring roles.

“Ryan Murphy has once again revolutionized television with Pose, an incredibly engaging story of creativity, courage, compassion, love and family at a pivotal time in our culture,” said FX CEO John Landgraf. “As television critics have universally acknowledged, there is simply nothing like Pose on TV, so effortlessly excelling on every creative level and earning a place in television history for its infectiously inclusive spirit. We are honored to partner with our producers Ryan, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh, and the incredible cast and crew to continue this groundbreaking journey that is Pose.”

JoJo Whilden/FX

“Ryan Murphy and his talented collaborators Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh have truly outdone themselves with this triumphant show that is as universal in its themes of love and family as it is specific and important and one of a kind,” commented Fox Television Group Chairmen and CEO’s Dana Walden and Gary Newman. “We are so proud of what they’ve achieved and grateful to John and FX for their steadfast belief in the series.”

Pose airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.