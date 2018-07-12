EGOTs are the stuff of Legend(s), it seems!

John Legend could be the next EGOT winner after he was nominated for an Emmy on Thursday morning — you might even want to call him a Superstar. The singer-come-actor scored a nomination in the category of Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his role of Jesus in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Since Legend has already won a Grammy, Oscar, and Tony over the course of his career, if he nabs the Emmy award on Sept. 17, he will join the coveted group of, ahem, legends (there are only 12 in total!) who have already scored wins at all four of the award ceremonies including the likes of Rita Moreno, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, and Mel Brooks.

Legend kicked off his award-winning streak back in 2006 when he landed his first Grammy for Best New Artist, as well as Best R&B Album for Get Lifted. He has since won eight more Grammy Awards. Then, in 2015, he scored an Oscar for his song “Glory” from the movie Selma and in 2017 he won a Tony for Best Revival of a Play as a co-producer of Jitney.

NBC’s live telling of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage musical Jesus Christ Superstar was nominated in 12 other categories — brining its total to 13 nominations — including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas, Outstanding Production Design, and Outstanding Casting for a special.

“Being a part of Jesus Christ Superstar was one of my favorite experiences in my career,” Legend said in a statement after the nominations were announced. “Such a wonderful show, such a wonderful team. I couldn’t be more proud of what we all did together and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to do this.”

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, for one, is excited at the prospect of her husband becoming EGOT, tweeting, “13 nominations for Jesus Christ Superstar this morning! John got two emmy nominations! If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved. But it’s ok I AM SO PROUD!”

