Emmy voters to Roseanne and Will & Grace: We're just not that into you

Pity the poor remakes: Though the revivals of Roseanne and Will & Grace generated big news (and big ratings) during the 2017-18 TV season, they didn’t result in a flood of Emmy nods.

Only Laurie Metcalf (as Roseanne‘s Jackie) and Megan Mullally (as W&G‘s Karen) got nominations in the major categories. Both shows were snubbed for best comedy. Ouch.

The one other category that got some W&G love was for guest actress. Molly Shannon was nominated for her role as Val, the neighbor who was desperate for Grace’s friendship.

Roseanne‘s John Goodman seemed like a shoo-in for a nod, as did Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, and Sean Hayes for W&G, but all the actors were passed over. While Goodman has never won an Emmy for playing Roseanne Barr’s husband, McCormack and Hayes had previously triumphed for the NBC comedy back in the day.

Neither Roseanne or Will & Grace got noms in the writing and directing categories, either.

Did Barr’s behavior on social media have a lot to do with the snub? It probably played a key role in keeping the sitcom out the best comedy competition. It’s harder to pontificate what kept Will & Grace out of most categories, especially since the show’s return didn’t skip a beat. It’s like it never left TV.

The 70th annual Emmy Awards will air live Sept. 17 on NBC.

