Emmy nominations were announced Thursday morning, and — as per usual for the esteemed awards show — they were filled with a few surprises, snubs, and a surplus of superbly satisfying nominations for the cream of the TV crop, including heavyweight dramas Westworld, Game of Thrones, and The Americans, as well as newcomers like BBC America breakout Killing Eve and Netflix’s Ozark.

NBC will air the annual Emmys ceremony live on both coasts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 17. Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che will host.

The Handmaid’s Tale (Outstanding Drama Series)

Yvonne Strahovski (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series)

“I am so excited for everyone in The Handmaid’s Tale who has been recognized and am thrilled to be standing alongside of them. I’m so grateful to Bruce Miller and the writing team for the extraordinary storyline this season and to the academy voters for the recognition.”

Joseph Fiennes (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series)

“I’m a little dumbstruck and elated! The nomination is a reflection of great production values, prescient and powerful writing, assured directing and working alongside an extraordinary team of actors as well as those behind the camera who elevate me! Today I’ve got a skip in my step! I thank the voters for embracing the darker complexity of Gilead.”

Elisabeth Moss (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series)

“What a morning! So grateful to the Academy for recognizing my work on The Handmaid’s Tale but I am completely BLOWN AWAY by the 20 nominations the show has received! I’m so proud of my amazingly talented castmates who were recognized – Ann, Alexis, Yvonne, Joe, Samira, Cherry and Kelly – and equally elated for our wonderful crew who work tirelessly to make the show so special. Working on The Handmaid’s Tale has been such a rewarding experience. To have it acknowledged in this way makes it all the more sweet.”

Bruce Miller (creator)

“I am blown away and honored to be nominated by The Television Academy. To have our show included in such brilliant company is humbling. Every day, on set, I am in awe of our cast and crew — their professionalism, their unflagging energy, their good humor and their stunning talents. I am proud to be nominated alongside such wonderful human beings.”

Game of Thrones (Outstanding Drama Series)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series)

“Today my family and I start our summer vacation in Greenland. Our flight was rerouted due to bad weather. Just landed 1 hour further north and got this crazy Emmy nom news. An unexpected and unbelievable reason to celebrate tonight. Congrats to all involved with thrones. Skål !!”

The Americans (Outstanding Drama Series)

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (executive-producers, co-showrunners, writers)

“We’re so thrilled that The Americans has been recognized with an Emmy nomination in its final season. This has been a true labor of love for all of us – and an incredible collaboration of so many artists, craftspeople, and executives. Speaking for the cast, the crew, the producers and directors, and what the heck, we’ll speak for the network and studio, too, it’s hard to move on after six years working on this show that we’ve loved so much. But this wonderful recognition from our peers makes it easier.”

Kerri Russell & Matthew Rhys (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series & Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Holly Taylor (actress)

yay #TheAmericansFX nominated for best drama!! congrats every one♥️ #emmys — holly taylor (@HollyTaylor97) July 12, 2018

This Is Us (Outstanding Drama Series)

Sterling K. Brown (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series)

Ron Cephas Jones (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series)

“I’m so honored to be part of THIS IS US. This sort of opportunity comes along once in a lifetime. I’m especially grateful to Dan Fogelman and the writers for finding a way to continue to tell William’s story. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing so many of the talented cast and crew from THIS IS US today. I can’t wait to celebrate with them soon!”

Dan Fogelman (creator, executive-producer)

Sending congrats to our entire #ThisIsUs fam on the Emmy nods. The individuals and the collective! Dusting off the tux and starting intermittent fasting, whatever that is. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 12, 2018

Gerald McRaney (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series)

“I am so honored and humbled to have received a second Emmy nomination for a show that I love dearly. The writing is spot on perfection and working with the actors on the show is a total joy.”

Justin Hartley (actor)

A huge congrats to @MiloVentimiglia @SterlingKBrown and my entire @NBCThisisUs family on the @TheEmmys noms!!!! Lots of talent, hard work, and heart is poured into this incredible show. Couldn't be prouder to be part of it!! — Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) July 12, 2018

Atlanta: Robbin’ Season (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Brian Tyree Henry (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

“I don’t know what more I can say… Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing our Atlanta voices. I love each and every one of them and I’m glad we could share that.”

Hiro Murai (Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series)

“I am beyond flattered and honored to be nominated, especially amongst such an inspiring group of directors. Making Atlanta is truly a family affair, and I’m so grateful to Donald and FX and to the writers, actors, and crew that make this show possible.”

Stefani Robinson (Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series)

“I am so thankful to the Television Academy for this incredible honor. This is something I have dreamed of since childhood, and I am humbled to have been chosen in this category amongst such talented peers. I am beyond excited for “Atlanta” and everyone involved on the show—they are all true geniuses—and I am so thankful to FX and Donald Glover for trusting and supporting me. They have changed my life.”

Stranger Things (Outstanding Drama Series)

Millie Bobby Brown (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series)

“12 nominations for our show!! I love this cast and crew so much and I’m beyond thrilled to see how much Stranger Things has been embraced by our peers and The Academy. It’s incredibly special and rewarding. I’m the luckiest girl….””

David Harbour (Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series)

thank you @TheEmmys for the nomination. my performance is dependent on the subtle and profound talents of my co-stars and crew. the heart and soul of @Stranger_Things ; so, if i take home gold i will shred it into little pieces and pass them out on set. provide a blowtorch, pls. — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) July 12, 2018

Shawn Levy (EP, director)

“It’s a privilege to help bring the Duffers’ unique vision to life and it’s an even more gratifying experience to see our show connect with viewers in the broad and deep way it has. Above all, we wanted season 2 to be even better than the first and we’re so grateful for Netflix’s support in aspiring to that. This nomination and the respect of our creative peers that it represents, means the world to us.”

The Duffer Brothers (creators)

“We are grateful to the Television Academy for their amazing recognition for Stranger Things. This year’s nominations celebrate incredible shows and we feel honored to be alongside them. We’re so pleased for all of our cast and crew. Millie is a force of nature and a supernatural talent, and we are thrilled that she has been recognized. And David is a genius who has beautifully honed his craft – it’s a true privilege to work with him.

Stranger Things is, above all, a massive collaborative effort, so it makes us particularly happy to see so many of our Stranger family recognized by their peers. As we work to finish our new season, nothing could give us a bigger boost.”

GLOW (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Betty Gilpin (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

“Greetings from a shock and denial paralysis on my living room floor. Thank you to the Television Academy for making me throw my phone across the room as if it was made of lava needles. I am so overwhelmed and grateful to be a part of a show where women are allowed to be their weirdest, loudest, bravest selves. I’ll probably self-sabotage in a bold and creative way before the ceremony, so I hope everyone has a lovely autumn. Thank you, thank you, thank you. What. Is. Happening.”

The Crown (Outstanding Drama Series)

Claire Foy (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series)

“I am so grateful for and honoured by the Emmys continued support for The Crown. I am so proud to have been part of such an extraordinary cast, crew and production team and I share this nomination with them. To be nominated alongside such incredible actresses is a true honour thank you Emmys….see you in September!!!”

Vanessa Kirby (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series)

“I had the happiest time of my life playing Margaret. I’m just so grateful and honoured to be have been recognised by the Emmys alongside such incredible actresses. And so wonderful to be with my great friends Claire, Matt and Matthew too. Thank you so very much Emmys.. and to Margaret!!”

Westworld (Outstanding Drama Series)

Thandie Newton (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series)

Wowzas! Humbled #Emmys2018 Huge shout out to EVERYONE who worked so hard @WestworldHBO and to every single person who uses art as a force for good xxx T pic.twitter.com/f5MLKtcK29 — Thandie Newton (@thandienewton) July 12, 2018

Jimmi Simpson (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series)

“I thought today was gonna be special because I get to go kayaking at noon. now this?! What an unexpected blessing! I feel so proud to be included in the Television Academy’s list of outstanding performances- what a lovely compliment. Westworld is storytelling at it’s finest and I’m just ecstatic to be a small part of it. I’m ecstatic about the kayaking too so I better get ready and find my swim trunks as they seem to have disappeared.”

The Good Place

Ted Danson (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series)

“It’s truly an honor to be nominated, and especially nice not to be the oldest person in the category. Thanks, Larry.”

Ozark

Jason Bateman (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series)

“I couldn’t have asked for a more talented, dedicated and tasteful group of people to work alongside on OZARK. Every person, in every department, has a hand in earning these Emmy nominations and we are so grateful that the Academy, and the public, has found and embraced our show. A big thank you from all of us.”

American Horror Story: Cult

Sarah Paulson (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie)

“I am incredibly honored to have been recognized by the Television Academy, and want to thank Ryan Murphy and the entire cast and crew of AHS, with a particular shout out to the magnificent Evan Peters, who inspires me and makes me want to be a better actor.”

Adina Porter (Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie)

“I am thrilled by the acknowledgement from the Television Academy. I want to thank Ryan Murphy, the insanely talented cast and crew of AHS: Cult, and all the folks at FX. These things are always a team effort; I am truly grateful to be part of the AHS family.”

Better Things

Pamela Adlon (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series)

“I am completely over the moon and so happy. This recognition from my peers for my life’s work and my show, Better Things. Filled with gratitude. Thank you.”

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tituss Burgess (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

“I was going through security at the airport when I heard the wonderful news. I am so grateful to work amongst such an incredibly talented cast and crew. Thank you to the Academy, to my wonderful Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt family, and to the TSA at LAX airport! What an honor!”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Rachel Brosnahan (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series)

“Being on set with our extraordinary cast and crew was the most wonderful way to receive and celebrate the news today. I am beyond excited that the entire Maisel team was recognized for their insane talents and hard work. This was a MARVELOUS boost to power us through the rest of Season 2!”

Amy Sherman-Palladino & Dan Palladino (co-showrunners)

“We’re thrilled that the insanity officially known as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was acknowledged so generously today. The amount of love, commitment and frankly skirts needed to pull this show off is staggering. You can’t do it without the best people working tirelessly at the top of their game. We are grateful every single day that we get to be a part of it.”

Will & Grace

Megan Mullally (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

“I’m thrilled and grateful to be nominated for an Emmy today! As if Will & Grace coming back in the first place wasn’t enough, to have the chance to play Karen Walker again feels like a miracle to me. Will & Grace allowed me to move out of my apartment in West Hollywood and buy clothes from stores that weren’t Jet Rag. It’s given me confidence and changed my life. Thanks and kisses to all the Emmy voters. xox 💝”

Baskets

Louie Anderson (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Outstanding Limited Series)

Ryan Murphy (creator)

“Of course it’s thrilling to see this series attract so much recognition, and I am forever grateful to Tom Rob Smith for his brilliant take, to my producing partners Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Brad Falchuk for their collaboration and friendship, and to our talented cast who breathed such humanity into these characters. This was a heartbreaking story to tell, made more so by the fact that we continue as a culture to grapple with homophobia and shame and intolerance.”

Darren Criss (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie)

“Zorro, Dr. Strange, Harry Dunne, Todd Alquist, and Jesus Christ… pretty incredible company to keep. Humbled by your talent, Antonio Banderas, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeff Daniels, Jesse Plemons, John Legend. I’m such a fan. Congrats! What an honor, Television Academy. Thank you so much. Truly. Wow. And a huge congrats to my fellow cast and crew of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story! Ryan Murphy does it again!”

Penelope Cruz (Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie)

“What a great honor to be nominated alongside this incredible group of women. I am very grateful to the Television Academy, to Ryan Murphy and our amazing cast and crew. Donatella Versace is someone I really respect and admire and stepping into her shoes was a very inspiring adventure for me.”

Judith Light (Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie)

“My deepest thanks to the Emmy voters and of course, the brilliant Ryan Murphy for the gift of being a part of this culture changing production; thanks to Brad Simpson, Nina Jacobsen, the crew, cast, hair, makeup, wardrobe, Tom Rob Smith for his remarkable script, Gwyneth Horder Payton and Dan Minahan for their glorious direction. My gratitude to all of them and FX is beyond words or measure.”

Tom Rob Smith (Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special)

“This nomination is an extraordinary honor. Participating with the extraordinary team behind Americans Crime Story has been one of the highlights of my career. I owe Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson a great deal. And FX are the best partners a writer could dream of having. I’m so thrilled.”

Édgar Ramírez (Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Limited Series Or Movie)

“I am so touched by this nomination . Portraying Gianni Versace, has been one of the most transformative experiences of my life, and I am so happy, so proud and so grateful for the enormous recognition the show has received. I am so humbled to share this joy and honor with such talented artists, who are more than friends, they are now my family.”

Ricky Martin (Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Limited Series Or Movie)

“I am beyond humbled and so honored to be nominated in this category along with Edgar Ramirez and the other amazing actors in my category. This recognition from my peers is the highest honor I could dream of. I am grateful to Ryan Murphy and the whole FX team.”

Yes yes yes!!!!!! I’m so happy and humbled about this nomination. I think my head is about to explode. Joy joy joy THIS IS CRAZY!!! Thank you @MrRPMurphy https://t.co/GZvYKlVQ2l — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 12, 2018

Finn Wittrock (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie)

“I am so honored to be nominated today. I owe a great debt to Ryan Murphy and I would like to express a big congrats to my fellow nominees, especially my co-stars from American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. I’m thrilled to be sharing this category with such a talented group of actors.”

Godless (Outstanding Limited Series)

Jeff Daniels (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series)

“My genuine gratitude to the Emmy Voters. GODLESS was Scott Frank’s triumph. Thrilled to be a part of it. Plus I got to ride a horse.”

The Sinner

Jessica Biel (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series)

“The news this morning was both shocking and completely wonderful! I’m beyond grateful to the Television Academy. I’m in awe of the talented women on television and the amazing storytellers we got to see this year and I’m truly thankful to be a part of that group. This recognition is so meaningful to me and my longtime producing partner, Michelle Purple, as well as the phenomenal creative team that wrote and nurtured this character and everything that is compelling about “The Sinner.” I’m also proud to be producing “The Sinner” season 2 with Bill Pullman, Carrie Coon and their amazing cast who are bringing their intriguing mystery to the small screen once again.”

The Defiant Ones (Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series)

Allen Hughes (director)

“This was such a personal one for me, having literally grown up in the business with these two forces of nature. I’m incredibly grateful to both the television academy and the public for having embraced so fully their journey.”

The Fourth Estate (Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series)

Liz Garbus (director)

“I’m thrilled that The Fourth Estate was nominated for Outstanding NonFiction Series. The journalists at The New York Times were brave enough to open up to us, knowing they would be under enormous public scrutiny and derision from the bully pulpit. This nomination celebrates that decision and their commitment to transparency. And that’s what the nonfiction form depends on, most deeply in this era where truth and facts themselves are under attack. I’m so happy for my team, and for Showtime, whose commitment to this project was passionate from day one.”

Queer Eye (Outstanding Structured Reality Program)

David Collins (creator & EP)

“Here at Scout Productions, our hearts are filled with gratitude for this honor the Academy has bestowed on Queer Eye. We are so proud of the show and thankful to everyone who worked on it, especially the Fab Five, a fab crew and our partners Netflix and ITV. We also hope that in these divisive times, in some way, Queer Eye changes the conversation our culture is having, to one of empathy and understanding. Or stated more simply, Yasssss!”

Karamo Brown (star)

I don’t know who created this photo but we feel Incredible right now! @queereye got FOUR #EmmyNominations so proud of my brothers, scout productions @itv @netflix pic.twitter.com/J1OOAsmEjc — Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) July 12, 2018

Jonathan Van Ness (star)

Oh my god. I can’t even. Thank you sooo much @funnyordie @netflix I’m so grateful pic.twitter.com/VWz0NbP5tp — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 12, 2018

Bobby Berk (star)

That moment your show gets nominated for 4 Emmys!!! What an honor!!! Couldn’t have done it without the people you see here plus all the rest of our family at @netflix, @itv_america, and @scout.productions #emmys #emmy https://t.co/8dCh5JWQ1h pic.twitter.com/m9mm6oUYJJ — Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) July 12, 2018

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (Outstanding Variety Special – Live)

Andrew Lloyd Webber (music)

“I am so proud of the cast and creative team behind Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. We poured our hearts and souls into this production and we are honored that the Television Academy has recognized the show. I am extremely moved that the show continues to touch audiences nearly 50 years after it was written.”

John Legend (Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie)

“Being a part of Jesus Christ Superstar was one of my favorite experiences in my career. Such a wonderful show, such a wonderful team. I couldn’t be more proud of what we all did together and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to do this.”

Chrissy Teigen (John Legend’s #1 fan)

13 nominations for Jesus Christ Superstar this morning! John got two emmy nominations! If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved. But it’s ok I AM SO PROUD! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2018

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Outstanding Variety Talk Series)

Samantha Bee (star and executive producer)

“It’s been an interesting year for the show to say the least and none of it would have been possible without each person on my staff and each suit at TBS (it’s ok to say that–they’re very nice suits!). TBS bravely put a woman over 45 on TV and in turn I only got yelled at by the president once. We have some seriously special people on our staff and hearing them go crazy in the office right now is just the medicine this world needs.”

Brett Weitz (executive vice president of original programming, TBS)

“Sam and the Full Frontal team have developed an incomparable style of comedy activism that fearlessly speaks truth to power with invigorating wit. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing this essential work.”

Wild Wild Country (Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series)

Mark Duplass (executive producer)

“Could not be more thrilled about the slew of Emmy nominations for Wild Wild Country. It was a true family effort that included not only a husband and wife team but three different sets of brothers. And nobody got punched in the face.”

Chapman Way and Mclain Way (directors)

“We’re so thrilled and honored to be nominated by the Television Academy. It’s been a wild, wild ride watching audiences from all over engage with this documentary series. We’re excited to share the recognition with our entire Wild Wild Country team who played a pivotal role in creating the show and look forward to celebrating with the rest of the nominees in September.”

Seven Seconds

Regina King (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie)

“It feels amazing to be recognized for “Seven Seconds.” It tells an important story which shines a light on truly relevant societal issues. The subject matter could not be timelier. I am incredibly proud of the work that our cast and crew put in.”

Waco

John Leguizamo (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Outstanding Reality Program)

RuPaul Charles (creator, producer, host, EP)

“Making RuPaul’s Drag Race is a labor of love. The fact that members of the Television Academy have recognized that passion by nominating us for 12 Emmy’s is a true honor. It takes a village, people. I want to recognize the hard work and dedication of my partners at VH1 and World of Wonder, our dedicated cast and crew, and most of all, the amazing queens that help us celebrate the heart and soul of drag. Condragulations to our fellow nominees.”

Genius: Picasso (Outstanding Limited Series)

Brian Grazer & Ron Howard (executive producers)

“We are again incredibly grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing the second season of Genius, a series all of us at Imagine are immensely proud of. We also want to congratulate Antonio Banderas for being recognized for his unbelievable transformation into Pablo Picasso, his lifelong hometown hero, and a role he was born to play. This is also a celebration for the hundreds of hard working crafts people whose work behind the scenes brought this story to audiences around the world, several of whom you’ve honored this morning as well. We’d like to thank our partners at National Geographic, Fox 21 Television Studios, Madison Wells Media and EUE/Sokolow for their tireless efforts.”

Ken Biller (showrunner, executive-producer)

“I’m so incredibly proud of the entire Genius: Picasso team. What an amazing cast led by the incomparable Antonio Banderas, and a talented and dedicated crew. I’m so grateful to all of them, and to my producing partners, Imagine Television, Fox21 and National Geographic for giving me the opportunity to make this show. It’s the gig of a lifetime.”

Antonio Banderas (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series)

“My sincerest thank you to the Television Academy for this incredible recognition. When I was growing up in Malaga, Spain, I used to pass by Pablo Picasso’s house every day on my way to school, and now to be recognized for playing such an important figure in my life means more than I could ever say. This nomination is dedicated to the people of my hometown of Malaga and to Pablo the artist himself. I must also thank National Geographic, Fox 21 Television Studios, Imagine Entertainment and our showrunner and executive producer Ken Biller for their indefatigable efforts to bring the series to audiences around the world.”

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special)

Judd Apatow (director, producer)

“I’m so glad that people have had such a strong reaction to our documentary and to Garry’s life. I’m somewhat sure he would be thrilled.”

At Home with Amy Sedaris (Outstanding Variety Sketch Series)

Amy Sedaris (star, creator)

“I’m honored and so thankful to the Television Academy for thinking of us. A big thank you to truTV and the writers, cast and crew for making our show possible. As this is my first Emmy nomination, I feel compelled to ask, does this include a cash prize? I’m asking for a friend.”

Chris Linn (president, truTV)

“Amy is a truly original artist with incredible talent, and it has been a dream to work with her on At Home with Amy Sedaris. With today’s nomination, we’re both immensely proud and absolutely thrilled to see her get the recognition that she thoroughly deserves.”

Jane (Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking)

Jane Goodall (subject)

“Jane, the National Geographic’s documentary film directed by Brett Morgen, is an extraordinary achievement. Many films have been made of my life in Gombe in the 60s and 70s – but this is the only one that takes me right back to my young self. As I watch I am once again immersed in the lives of the chimpanzees I knew so well, and the magic of the rainforest. Now, by what seems a marvelous coincidence, this film has received several nominations for the Emmy Awards during this week – which is just about the time that I first arrived in Gombe Stream National Park in 1960! This Saturday, July 14th, 2018, not only celebrates the anniversary of that never to be forgotten day but will be the very first World Chimpanzee Day as well – a day serving as a global call to action to protect our closest living relatives.

Everyone who watches Jane cannot fail to understand why chimpanzees helped to break down the non-existent barrier once thought to divide humans from the rest of the animal kingdom. They are just so like us in biology and behavior. And now they and so many other species face extinctions if we don’t act to save them and the habitats where they live. This is the goal of the Jane Goodall Institute. The film Jane has already inspired hundreds and thousands of people as it is shown around the world. And as it continues to be shown around the world so ever more people are moved to help us achieve our goal – to ensure that chimpanzees and their forest homes are safe for future generations.”

Insecure

Larry Wilmore (co-creator)

Killing Eve

Sandra Oh (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series)

“I feel tremendous gratitude and joy with this nomination. I am thrilled for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s nomination and for the entire cast/crew of Killing Eve. I share this moment with my community. P.S., I think my mother at this moment may actually be satisfied.”

Sally Woodward Gentle (executive-producer)

“I am over the moon and feeling a little bit nauseous with excitement about the nominations for the extraordinary Sandra Oh and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Extraordinary women in a show of many extraordinary women. And men, of course. We are delighted that the Emmys have recognized our wild, rather weird British show.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series)

“This is the most incredible news. Thank you to the entire Killing Eve team, cast, fans and everyone who voted for us! I can’t. Get. Over. It. A HUGE and special shout out to the incredible Luke Jennings who wrote the original novellas. Thank god he has a thing for fictional murderous women.”

Orphan Black

Tatiana Maslany (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama)

“This is completely unexpected and a wonderful surprise to be remembered. As always, this nomination is dedicated to the Clone Club for their loyal and rabid support! This is an amazing send off for our final season. It meant so much to all of us who worked on the show for it to resonate with people. Thank you very much to the Academy for the recognition. So excited to be sharing the category with all these amazing women. So happy Sandra Oh’s phenomenal work is being recognized!!”

Saturday Night Live (Outstanding Variety Sketch Series)

Tiffany Haddish (Guest Actress in a Comedy)

OVERJOYED to be nominated for an #Emmy for when I hosted @nbcsnl!! I might even splurge for a new dress for this one!! Thank you everyone for your love and support! #sheready — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) July 12, 2018

Portlandia (Outstanding Variety Sketch Series)

Carrie Brownstein (Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series)

“I feel immensely fortunate to be acknowledged by the members of the Television Academy for directing. I am very proud of this particular Portlandia episode and am honored to be nominated. In addition, to have Portlandia’s final season end with a nomination in the Best Variety Sketch category is truly special. I feel very lucky.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Guest Actor in a Comedy)

So You Think You Can Dance

Travis Wall (Outstanding Choreography)

“After last year’s win, I thought all great things would come to an end! I am completely shocked and honored that I’ve been nominated for my 8th straight Emmy today. Also, I’m so ecstatic for my peers who were also nominated for their work on ‘So You Think You Can Dance!’ There are four of us! So incredible!”

Mandy Moore (Outstanding Choreography)

“I am honored to share my nomination with Travis, Chris, Chloe and Al. Congratulations to Chloe and Al for their first nominations and way to go SYTYCD for 4 out of the 5 nominations.”

The Vietnam War

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick (Outstanding Directing For a Documentary/Nonfiction Program)

“We are grateful to the Academy for the nominations, and humbled by the recognition from our peers. America seems like a very different place today from when we started this film nearly eleven years ago. The lessons of the Vietnam War are all the more important as we try to understand the divisions within our country as well as the impact we have on other nations. Creating an 18 hour film like The Vietnam War requires a huge number of people, including our writer, Geoffrey Ward, who was also nominated today, senior producer Sarah Botstein, the sound mixing and editing teams who were nominated today, composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and the editors, cinematographers and producers here and in Vietnam. We’re greatly appreciative of their work, as we are of the nearly 100 men and women in the U.S. and Vietnam who agreed to share their stories.”

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Outstanding Informational Series or Special)

Leah Remini (EP, subject)

“Thank you to everyone at the Television Academy for this nomination. Thank you to our dedicated team. And an astronomical thank you to our contributors who were brave enough to tell their stories of the vicious and destructive doctrine of the Church of Scientology. To our fellow nominees…we are all motivated, when creating our respective shows, to share stories for the people who felt their stories weren’t shared. From VICE-HBO, StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson, David Letterman to Anthony Bourdain we all felt a duty to give light to people from all walks of life. Bourdain once said, “Without… a willingness to ask questions and try new things, we shall surely become static, repetitive, and moribund.” To Anthony and his team, a huge congrats for your well-deserved nomination, to his fans and those who loved him, we send our heartfelt condolences, and may he Rest In Peace.”