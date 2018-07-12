Emmys 2018: Nominations by the numbers

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year: Emmy nominations day! As always, EW has combed through the nominee list to pull out some of the most interesting facts — from the show with the most nominations to whether or not any of our favorite small-screen superheroes received some love from the esteemed Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Read on below for some numbers:

112: Nominations for Netflix, the most of any content provider. This is the first year that HBO didn’t have the most nominations, coming in with only 108 nods.

78: Nominations for NBC, the most of all the broadcast networks. CBS came in second place with 34 nominations, and ABC followed up with 31.

1: Nomination for The Good Fight, which received a nod in the Original Music and Lyrics category for the animated short “High Crimes and Misdemeanors.” The CBS All Access drama was egregiously snubbed in the major categories.

16: Nominations for Atlanta, the most of any comedy this year. 30 Rock still holds the record for most nominations for a comedy in a single year with the 22 it received in 2009.

2: Nominations for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which NBC saved from cancellation in May.

22: Nominations for Game of Thrones, the most of any show this year. This is an improvement over the 0 nominations the show received last year because it wasn’t eligible. Saturday Night Live and Westworld tied for second place with 21 nominations each.

6: Posthumous nominations for Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown.

4: Nominations for Marvel TV, including one each for Jessica Jones, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Legion.

10: Nominations for RuPaul’s Drag Race, the most of any non-fiction/reality program.

33: First-time performer nominees: Megan Amram, Sara Bareilles, Zazie Beetz, Cameron Britton, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Penélope Cruz, Alexis Denisof, Brandon Victor Dixon, Joseph Fiennes, Lee Garlington, Betty Gilpin, Matthew Goode, Naomi Grossman, Tiffany Haddish, Melvin Jackson Jr., Kelly Jenrette, Diarra Kilpatrick, Vanessa Kirby, John Legend, Ricky Martin, Kelli O’Hara, Adina Porter, DeStorm Power, Issa Rae, Jimmi Simpson, Matt Smith, Yvonne Strahovski, Michael Stuhlbarg, Miles Tagtmeyer, Russi Taylor, Katt Williams, and Letitia Wright.

