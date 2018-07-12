Nominations for the 70th annual Emmy Awards were announced today for the ceremony that will air live Sept. 17 on NBC. As per usual, there were plenty of snubs and surprises! Check out the list of nominees below, and see how everyone is reacting to their nominations.

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

The Americans

The Crown

Stranger Things

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

black-ish

Silicon Valley

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

Barry

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us)

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

The Voice

American Ninja Warrior

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Darren Criss (Assassination of Gianni Versace)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar)

Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Edie Falco (The Menendez Murders)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Jane Lynch (Hollywood Game Night)

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn (Project Runway)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (Homeland)

Cameron Britton (Mindhunter)

Matthew Goode (The Crown)

Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones)

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Viola Davis (Scandal)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Katt Williams (Atlanta)Sterling K. Brown (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Bryan Cranston (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Donald Glover (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes (black-ish)

Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Molly Shannon (Will & Grace)

Outstanding Limited Series

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Click here to see the complete list of Emmy nominees.

Throughout the morning, EW’s critics and experts will be sharing their analysis on this year’s roster of nominees — follow @EW on Twitter for those real-time reactions and updates, and be sure to stay tuned to EW.com/emmys for even more coverage.

RELATED: Get the lowdown on the Emmys with EW’s CHASING EMMY podcast:

NBC will air the annual Emmys ceremony live on both coasts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 17. Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che will host.