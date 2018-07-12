Nominations for the 70th annual Emmy Awards were announced today for the ceremony that will air live Sept. 17 on NBC. As per usual, there were plenty of snubs and surprises! Check out the list of nominees below, and see how everyone is reacting to their nominations.
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
The Americans
The Crown
Stranger Things
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
black-ish
Silicon Valley
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
Barry
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us)
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
The Voice
American Ninja Warrior
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
Darren Criss (Assassination of Gianni Versace)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
Edie Falco (The Menendez Murders)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
Jane Lynch (Hollywood Game Night)
Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn (Project Runway)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham (Homeland)
Cameron Britton (Mindhunter)
Matthew Goode (The Crown)
Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones)
Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)
Viola Davis (Scandal)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Katt Williams (Atlanta)Sterling K. Brown (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Bryan Cranston (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Donald Glover (Saturday Night Live)
Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Wanda Sykes (black-ish)
Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live)
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live)
Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)
Molly Shannon (Will & Grace)
Outstanding Limited Series
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Click here to see the complete list of Emmy nominees.
Throughout the morning, EW’s critics and experts will be sharing their analysis on this year’s roster of nominees — follow @EW on Twitter for those real-time reactions and updates, and be sure to stay tuned to EW.com/emmys for even more coverage.
RELATED: Get the lowdown on the Emmys with EW’s CHASING EMMY podcast:
NBC will air the annual Emmys ceremony live on both coasts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 17. Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che will host.
Comments