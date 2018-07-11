type TV Show genre Sci-fi run date 09/25/16 performer Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Anthony Hopkins Producer Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, J.J. Abrams broadcaster HBO seasons 2 Current Status In Season

Evan Rachel Wood is considered a strong contender to land an Emmy nomination Thursday morning for season 2 of HBO’s Westworld.

And her performance as vengeful android host Dolores Abernathy is all the more remarkable considering she apparently had no idea what was going on in the twisty show while she was filming it.

Talking to Vulture, the actress was asked about how her costar Ed Harris has previously stated that he didn’t understand what was going on in season 2.

It seems Wood felt the same way.

“I had no idea what was happening in season 2. At all,” Wood said. “And we shot out of order, so most of the time — I mean, it was insane to be an actor on season 2. I don’t know how I feel about it. [Laughs] But it was a ride. We stopped reading the call sheets. We would show up and [Jeffrey Wright] and I would ask what episode we were in. It was kind of that level of — we just lived in the moment in whatever scene that we were doing, and that’s how we made it.”

On the subject of the season finale twist (spoilers for those who haven’t seen it), where it’s revealed that Dolores was posing as Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), she noted the actresses coordinated their performances — or tried to, anyway. “She did an amazing job,” Wood said of Thompson. “I would send her recordings of myself doing the dialogue, and then she really sold it. I thought it was great.”

Westworld‘s narrative challenged its viewers for season 2, but showrunner Jonathan Nolan pointed out it wasn’t quite as complicated as fans thought in our deep-dive post-finale interview.

The drama is starting what’s expected to be a long hiatus before its third season, which could air late 2019 or in 2020.