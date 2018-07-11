Stephen Colbert wins 'white guy' BINGO with Trump's new SCOTUS pick

Stephen Colbert is “still recovering from watching America’s Next Top Justice,” alluding to President Trump‘s reality-show-ification of announcing his new Supreme Court Justice nominee. Even as the Late Show host bemoaned the announcement of Republican judge Brett Kavanaugh, Colbert is still a winner.

“I have Trump nomination BINGO!” he exclaimed. “See? It’s all squares that say ‘white guy.'”

“I won and lost,” Colbert added. “It’s not a hard game to play.”

The late-night personality admittedly didn’t know much about Kavanaugh, but he suspected Trump might have mistaken him for Celebrity Apprentice winner/Rock of Love star/Poison band member Bret Michaels, since Kavanaugh’s middle name is Michael.

Another guess is that Colbert thinks the pick might have something to do with how Kavanaugh once suggested in an article for the Minnesota Law Review suggesting “Congress might consider a law exempting a President — while in office — from criminal prosecution and investigation, including from questioning by criminal prosecutors or defense counsel.” Special counsel Robert Mueller, of course, is currently investigating potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

“Hmm! Hmm!” Colbert exclaimed. “So, Trump picked the guy who thinks presidents shouldn’t be prosecuted. That’s like Steph Curry picking the ref and the ref previously ruled ‘Warriors No. 1!'”

