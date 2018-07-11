Sacha Baron Cohen has apparently added another target to his collection.

Congressman-turned-radio host Joe Walsh took to Twitter to claim that he, too, was duped by Baron Cohen for his new prank comedy series on Showtime — and is calling for a boycott of the show.

Walsh alleges that Baron Cohen’s team set him up in a Washington D.C. hotel in February to take part in a bogus pro-Israel event that bestowed him with an award for his “Significant Contributions to the State of Israel.” Walsh said he was told that past recipients included luminaries like Tony Blair, Rupert Murdoch, Bono, and Steven Spielberg.

“Dressing up as a wounded veteran is absolutely stolen valor, his tactics are disguisting [sic],” wrote the conservative talk radio host of The Joe Walsh Show host. “He’s a comedian, and he can be funny, but mocking a disabled veteran to spoof [Sarah Palin] is a serious matter. I am just telling you what I encountered — it was much of the same she experienced.”

“We started talking pro-Israel stuff, Israeli defense, and then out of left field the interviewer starts talking about how children should defend themselves against terrorist attacks,” he continued. “I understand Israel handles security very differently than how America handles security — interviewer showed several articles involving children stopping terrorists — stuff like that. They had me read off a teleprompter — I stopped and questioned their direction. And just like that producers rushed me out of the studio as an apparent fight broke out. Strangest interview of my life — don’t think they spoofed me very much…”

He joins former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin among those who have preemptively gone public to announce they were duped by the actor-comedian ahead of his show’s Sunday night debut.

Here’s Walsh’s story complete with some photos:

I totally believe @SarahPalinUSA's account of the @SachaBaronCohen incident. Dressing up as a wounded veteran is absolutely stolen valor, his tactics are disguisting – I know cause I too was duped. Here is what happened…#BoycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

I was invited to a pro-Israel dinner that honored defenders of Israel. The producers said they needed to film a pre-interview that would air as a part of Israel’s 70th birthday celebration. #BoycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

Side note to my story – I totally get @SachaBaronCohen's gig. He's a comedian, and he can be funny, but mocking a disabled veteran to spoof @SarahPalinUSA is a serious matter. I am just telling you what I encountered – it was much of the same she experienced. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

So – I was truly honored to be named as a pro-Israel voice in America. I participated in the interview after working with an Alexis Rothe from "https://t.co/T35TrMjGoD" and a "Alexis Sampietro," who was randomly CC'ed on an email thread. #BoycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

I was rushed to the studio, production was a mess, I sat down and we started talking pro-Israel stuff, Israeli defense, and then out of left field the interviewer starts talking about how children should defend themselves against terrorist attacks. #BoycottShowtime pic.twitter.com/kdwA0h9VyR — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

I understand Israel handles security very differently than how America handles security – interviewer showed several articles involving children stopping terrorists – stuff like that. They had me read off a teleprompter – I stopped and questioned their direction. #boycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

And just like that producers rushed me out of the studio as an apparent fight broke out. Strangest interview of my life – don't think they spoofed me very much – but I did get this award, thanks @showtime. #boycottShowtime pic.twitter.com/yTZcxTww6O — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

Baron Cohen’s Who Is America? debuts Sunday at midnight on Showtime.

UPDATE: Controversial former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama Roy Moore apparently was duped into participating in the same fake pro-Israel award ceremony as Joe Walsh:

INBOX: Statement of Judge Roy Moore on Sasha Cohen’s CBS/Showtime series, Who is America? pic.twitter.com/uVBthwN6cQ — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 12, 2018

A network representative said they have no comment on the controversy.