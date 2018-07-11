Hallmark adds two more Christmas movies to offer a record 36 holiday films this year

The elves appear to be working overtime at Hallmark. Again.

Two new original Christmas movies have added to this year’s slate, EW has learned exclusively. That brings the total to 36 Yuletide films that are slated to air later this year on either Hallmark Channel or Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. That’s a record amount of wholesome holiday gooeyness for Hallmark, which last year debuted 33 original Christmas movies across those two networks.

2018’s sack of holiday cheer includes a pair of book adaptations starring Hallmark Christmas queens Lacey Chabert and Candace Cameron Bure, as well as a fourth When Calls the Heart flick featuring Lori Loughlin that will bridge seasons 5 and 6. In addition, Jessica Lowndes, of 90210 reboot fame, will return for her third Hallmark holiday film, Night Before Christmas. (For those keeping score, this puts her three Hallmark Christmas movies behind Chabert and Bure.) Lowndes — who headlined 2017’s Magical Christmas Ornaments, 2016’s A December Bride, and 2015’s Merry Matrimony — stars in Night Before Christmas as an event planner who heads to a small town to organize a holiday festival. There, she crosses paths with a Scrooge-y billionaire (Michael Rady) who is selling the estate that she wanted to use as a venue for her festival, and unlikely sparks fly between the two.

Head here to learn more about all of the Hallmark Christmas movies coming your way later this year.