Do you have the time to take a look at some new Doctor Who merchandise? Great!

BBC Studios has revealed the first look at the new toys and apparel for the upcoming season of Doctor Who, the first to star actress Jodie Whittaker, ahead of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. All of the merchandise will be available to buy at the event.

The company Titan has produced two limited-edition 6.5” vinyl collectibles: a Thirteenth Doctor TITAN, and a Thirteenth Doctor Kawaii TITAN, both of which will debut at SDCC 2018 in the BBC Shop at BBC AMERICA booth #4129 and at Titan Entertainment booth #5537.

Funko‘s Thirteenth Doctor Pop! will be available at SDCC 2018 in the BBC Shop at BBC America booth #4129 and at Funko booth #5341/5347.

Finally, Her Universe is debuting the Thirteenth Doctor’s rainbow striped top, long coat, and blue trousers, which will be available at the Her Universe booth #1321 and later in the fall at Hot Topic stores in the U.S.

Take a look at the three figurines and the Thirteenth Doctor apparel, below.

