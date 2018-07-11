type Book Current Status In Season author Brian K. Vaughan publisher Vertigo genre Fiction, Comic Books/Graphic Novels

Academy Award nominee Diane Lane (Unfaithful) has signed on to star in FX’s highly anticipated pilot Y, based on the acclaimed DC comic book series Y: The Last Man by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

Y tells the story of a dystopian future in which all male mammals have been wiped out by a cataclysmic event — all except for one remaining man, Yorick (Dunkirk‘s Barry Keoghan).

Lane, 53, will play Sen. Jennifer Brown, a politician and mother to Yorick and his sister Hero (Roadies’ Imogen Poots).

Michael Green (American Gods) and Aïda Mashaka Croal (Luke Cage) will serve as showrunners while the American Crime Story team of Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will executive produce. Vaughan will be an EP on the potential series.

Lane will also be featured in the sixth and final season of House of Cards debuting this fall on Netflix.