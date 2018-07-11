Christina Applegate will star in a Netflix comedy series

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
placeholder
Lynette Rice
July 11, 2018 at 08:41 PM EDT

Look who’s coming back to the small screen: After a six-year hiatus from TV, Christina Applegate will star in Dead to Me for Netflix, EW has confirmed.

The streaming service ordered 10 episodes of the comedy, which stars Applegate as Jen, a tightly wound widow whose husband was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Deadline Hollywood says its’s described as a funny version of Big Little Lies.

Applegate, who recently starred in the Bad Moms films, will executive-produce the series, which hails from writer Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls) and Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Applegate’s last series-regular role on TV was in Up All Night on NBC, which aired from 2011 to 2012.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now