This Is Us begins filming season 3: See photo from first scene

type TV Show genre Drama run date 09/20/16 performer Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown Producer Dan Fogelman broadcaster NBC seasons 3

You’ve still got a few more months to wait before some cliffhangers will be resolved and you will be treated to new episodes of This Is Us, but a major step toward progress was taken on Tuesday: The NBC family drama began production on season 3.

Creator Dan Fogelman tweeted out a photo from the set showing the first scene of the season to be filmed, and it involved Randall (Sterling K. Brown, looking very elated) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson, looking pretty happy herself). “First scene up, Season 3 baby! #ThisIsUs,” read the tweet.

“Feelin’ all kinds of things on our first day back,” tweeted Watson, sharing a video of herself dancing with Brown as part of the #InMyFeelingsChallenge. As you can see below, Brown and Mandy Moore also shared their enthusiasm for the first day back, while also praising the film Life Itself, which was written and directed by Fogelman. The first full-length trailer for the “multigenerational saga” was released Tuesday morning. “Never been more impacted by a film,” raved Milo Ventimiglia. “Hey all, our boy Danny has a film comin’ out…and it will change your life.”

Season 3 of This Is Us will kick off Sept. 25. Prepare to learn about Jack’s Vietnam stint and delve deeper into the Who is “her”? mystery. Brown and Watson have offered a few hints here and here, noting that Beth won’t die and it’s not who you might expect. To read what This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger had to say about all of those season 2 cliffhangers, head over here.