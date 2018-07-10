Reese Witherspoon to launch her own interview show

If you ever thought sitting down for a chat with Reese Witherspoon sounded like a blast, you’re in luck…kind of.

On Tuesday, Witherspoon’s media brand Hello Sunshine and AT&T announced they are debuting two new female-driven series on DirecTV, DirecTV Now, and U-Verse with the launch of the Hello Sunshine Video on Demand channel.

One of those new series will be an unscripted series titled Shine on with Reese. Set to premiere July 17, the talk show will celebrate “the stories of extraordinary women who have created their own unique paths to success” according to a press release, with Witherspoon uncovering “what inspires, motivates, and gives joy to each of these trailblazers” and hears “their perspectives on ambition, work, family and hopes for the future.” Upcoming weekly episodes include appearances from Dolly Parton, Ava DuVernay, Pink, America Ferrara, and Kacey Musgraves, to name just a few.

“I am thrilled to have such like-minded, creative collaborators at AT&T to help Hello Sunshine pursue our mission of elevating and showcasing the voices of women that we have such admiration and respect for,” said Witherspoon. “I am so excited for the world to experience the stories from our partnership with AT&T, which are set to be equal parts entertaining, inspiring, thought-provoking and unabashedly real.”

Witherspoon is just one star among many signing production deals with media outlets. In June Oprah Winfrey signed a deal with Apple for new original programs. Witherspoon and Winfrey’s deals come as huge streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon are vying to lock producers, actors, and showrunners into production contracts. Apple has recently made similar deals with the likes of Steven Spielberg, Octavia Spencer, and Kevin Durant, while Netflix has signed former President Barack and former First Lady Michelle Obama in a multiyear deal as well as Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy. Amazon also announced last month it had signed a first-look deal with Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films to work on theatrical, TV, and digital content.

As well as the Witherspoon talk show, the VOD channel will also premiere Master the Mess, a home improvement show that sees Nashville-based declutterers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin tackle pantries, closets, bathrooms and laundry rooms of families who are about to face life-changing transformations. Master the Mess will premiere Sept. 4.

Go to att.com/hellosunshine for a sneak peek at the first episode of Shine on With Reese now.