Jimmy Kimmel responds to Trump's attack at rally: 'That never happened'

President Donald Trump went on a tirade against late-night TV hosts like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon during a recent rally in June. Jimmy Kimmel, however, was on vacation with limited cell service. So he’s only now responding to the attacks.

Trump claimed “no talent” Kimmel once stood “outside on the sidewalk” waiting for him before a show and even opened his car door. “I said, ‘Does he do this to everybody, to his people?’ He does it for nobody,” the president told his supporters in West Columbia, South Carolina.

“Right, including for you. I do it for nobody,” Kimmel replied.

“That never happened,” the late-night personality reiterated. “It’s a funny thing,” he continued. “We all know, like even the people who like the president know he makes things up, but still it’s weird to hear him tell a lie that specifically involves you. All of a sudden you’re like, ‘Wait, no, he’s lying!'”

Kimmel explained that he doesn’t even go to his guests’ dressing rooms to say hello before the show. “I like to greet the guests on stage,” he said. “I feel dumb saying hello to them and then saying hello again 10 minutes later.”

Here’s how Kimmel remembers that meeting with Trump: “Donald Trump showed up one night outside our show banging on the backstage door. It was 2007. He had a half-finished bucket of chicken under his arm and he was screaming that he needed to use the bathroom. But unfortunately, there was someone in the bathroom. I believe it was Zach Braff who was in the bathroom. So Donald took a look around. He stuffed the remainder of the chicken in his jacket, he dropped his pants, he did his business in the bucket. That story is exactly as true as his was.”

