From Aquaman to Apple, Jason Momoa to star in new futuristic drama series See

From the sandy dunes of Westeros and the depths of Atlantis to a new futuristic world, Jason Momoa is taking a bite out of Apple as the lead of new drama series See, being developed by the tech company as part of its push into original content.

Momoa, 38, will portray Baba Voss, a character described as a warrior, leader, and guardian in an epic-scale sci-fi drama series penned by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and directed by Francis Lawrence (Red Sparrow, The Hunger Games). The actor shot to fame as the fierce Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and is playing the titular superhero in the upcoming Aquaman movie (Dec. 21) as part of Warner Bros.’ DC Expanded Universe.

Apple’s foray into original content is heating up with a growing slate of original shows in development from stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Octavia Spencer, JJ Abrams, and M. Night Shyamalan.

It is still not known when these series will debut and how Apple will distribute them, but the emergence of the tech company in Hollywood has piqued the industry’s interest as it presents stiff competition to the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, HBO, and basic cable networks in the race to deliver prestige television.