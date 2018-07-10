Chilling Adventures of Sabrina releases first poster

type TV Show genre Drama, Supernatural creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa performer Kiernan Shipka

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina officially has a poster … and it’s all about the bob.

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted the image, which shows the outline of Sabrina — sporting the aforementioned bob (as well as a headband) — along with Salem, her handy black cat. (For those keeping track, the image is reminiscent of a previous photo of Kiernan Shipka in character as Sabrina.)

The Netflix show, which comes from Aguirre-Sacasa and executive producer Greg Berlanti, is based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and is a dark coming-of-age reboot that will chronicle the origin of the half-witch, half-mortal. The series, which has already been picked up for two seasons, stars Shipka, along with Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, and Ross Lynch.

Netflix has yet to release a premiere date for the new show. The poster, below, is also being used for the official San Diego Comic-Con 2018 bags.