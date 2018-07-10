Holy craft, you must watch Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s pun-off

You don’t need to be a Parks and Rec fan to appreciate NBC’s upcoming series Making It, a new reality show collaboration between comic sunshine Amy Poehler and sexy/funny tree Nick Offerman.

The former costars have teamed up as the hosts of Making It, an arts & crafts elimination competition that folds eight creative craftspeople (each with their own artistic expertise) into a series of imaginative handmade challenges. The six-episode jewel, premiering July 31, is judged by Poehler, Offerman, Barneys window-dressing legend Simon Doonan, and Etsy trendspotter Dayna Isom Johnson.

While much of Making It’s charm lies in the delightfully pure contestants and the way the challenges tap into Offerman’s woodworking expertise and Poehler’s infectious cheerleading, the hosting duo also gets a chance to be really felting funny even outside of the Great British Bake-Off-style main tent. Offerman and Poehler get wild (and only just slightly tipsy) in interstitial moments between challenges, veritable mini-games that let the comedy pair invent some memorable creations of their own—like this genius craft-related pun-off, which EW has an exclusive peek at below. Decoupage!

Making It premieres July 31 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.