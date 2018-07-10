ABC and PEOPLE to present The Story of the Royals in August

ABC and PEOPLE are teaming up again to present The Story of the Royals, a two-night special that will air in August.

The special will feature a panel of experts who will weigh in on the history of the British monarchy and why the world is so obsessed with the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry. Several royal biographers and journalists — including PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle — will participate in the discussion, as well as Meghan Markle’s former theater professor, her makeup artist, and the theology chair at her old high school in Los Angeles.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh will also share his observations, as will the former press secretaries to the Queen and Prince Charles, Elizabeth Anson (cousin of Queen Elizabeth II), Cornelia Guest (goddaughter of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson), and Jane Stevens (lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret).

RELATED: See all the photos of Prince William, Kate, and more at Prince Louis’ christening

This is the second time that ABC and PEOPLE — together with Four M Studios, formerly Time Inc. Prods. — have partnered on a two-night documentary about the monarchy. In August 2017, they teamed on The Story of Diana to mark the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

The Story of The Royals: Part One airs Aug. 22 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, while The Story of The Royals: Part Two airs Aug. 23 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., on ABC.