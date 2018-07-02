We’re Pine-ing for this new limited series from Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins.

The Wonder Woman pair will be teaming up again for I Am the Night, a new TNT series that will star Pine, his Wonder Woman costar Connie Nielsen, India Eisley, Jefferson Mays, and more.

I Am the Night tells the story of Fauna Hodel (Eisley), a young woman who was given away at birth. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets to her past, the trail leads her to infamous Hollywood gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Mays), a man with dark secrets. Pine plays Jay Singletary, a former Marine-turned-hack reporter/paparazzo.

The limited series, which will consist of six episodes, was written by Sam Sheridan and Monica Beletsky. Pine and Jenkins will serve as executive producers.

Look for the series to premiere in January 2019 on TNT.