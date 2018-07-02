See the trailer for Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine's new TNT limited series

I Am the Night

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Crime ,
Thriller
Network
TNT
Aja Hoggatt
July 02, 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT

We’re Pine-ing for this new limited series from Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins.

The Wonder Woman pair will be teaming up again for I Am the Night, a new TNT series that will star Pine, his Wonder Woman costar Connie Nielsen, India Eisley, Jefferson Mays, and more.

I Am the Night tells the story of Fauna Hodel (Eisley), a young woman who was given away at birth. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets to her past, the trail leads her to infamous Hollywood gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Mays), a man with dark secrets. Pine plays Jay Singletary, a former Marine-turned-hack reporter/paparazzo.

The limited series, which will consist of six episodes, was written by Sam Sheridan and Monica Beletsky. Pine and Jenkins will serve as executive producers.

Look for the series to premiere in January 2019 on TNT. 

I Am the Night

type
TV Show
seasons
1
Genre
Crime,
Thriller
run date
01/28/19
Cast
Chris Pine,
India Eisley
Network
TNT
Complete Coverage
I Am the Night

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now