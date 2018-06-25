Jimmy Fallon responds to Trump's 'whimpering' diss with RAICES donation

President Trump didn’t seem pleased with Jimmy Fallon when the Tonight Show host started airing his regret over that infamous hair tussle, but Fallon met the commander-in-chief’s latest Twitter rant with a donation to charity. To be specific, RAICES, the largest immigration legal services provider in Texas.

Trump’s remarks on Twitter seemingly stem from a recent interview Fallon gave to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast. The late-night personality called the backlash from that Trump episode “a down time” that was “tough on morale.”

“You go, alright, we get it. I heard you. You made me feel bad. So now what?” a teary-eyed Fallon said. “Are you happy? I’m depressed. Do you want to push me more? What do you want me to do? You want me to kill myself? What would make you happy? Get over it.”

He stated further, “I made a mistake. I’m sorry if I made anyone mad. And, looking back, I would do it differently.” This isn’t the first time Fallon has apologized for that moment, but Trump was on the attack when he started tweeting on Sunday night.

“@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanized’ me-he is taking heat,” Trump wrote. “He called & said ‘monster ratings.’ Be a man Jimmy!”

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Fallon didn’t return fire on Trump with any insults. Instead, he simply wrote, “In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name.”

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

NBC News reported an influx of donations made to RAICES since the Trump administration began enforcing its “zero tolerance” policy on immigration, which resulted in thousands of detained immigrant children being separated from their parents at the U.S. border.

“Children are being taken from their families, put into a system not equipped to ensure their safety, and losing the representation designed to be their safeguard through this process,” the organization’s website reads. “We cannot allow this anymore. This administration will stop at nothing to break apart families. The well being of kids does not matter to them. But it matters to you. It matters to us. Help us keep these kids safe. Don’t let them go through this system alone.”

Following uproar from the American public, Trump signed an executive order designed to prevent the separation of children, but its impact is still unclear. For one, The New York Times notes there’s no specific language that pertains to the more than 2,300 children that have already been separated from their families.

Late-night hosts, like Stephen Colbert, were also quick to slam Trump for wanting credit for “ending the evil thing he started.”