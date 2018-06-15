Our favorite LGBTQ characters on TV

The path of LGBTQ pride on television has been a long one. From Ellen’s now-iconic coming-out episode to the depiction of a gay couple on Modern Family to Laverne Cox’s history-making Emmy nomination for Orange Is the New Black, the various victories in the struggle for representation have become major TV moments, carried by truly unforgettable characters.

In celebration of pride month, EW is honoring our favorite LGBTQ characters to ever light up the small screen, whether we connected with them on network sitcoms, supernatural dramas, prestige fantasies, or anywhere else. Check out the video above for the fictional heroes who “broke boundaries, broke stigmas, and broke hearts.”

To read more on pride in pop culture, you can buy the special LGBTQ issue of Entertainment Weekly here.