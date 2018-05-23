Clay Aiken joins Amber Rose and Big Brother contestant Cody Calafiore in Amazon series

Looks like Clay Aiken is lining up to teach some New Dogs, Old Tricks.

The American Idol alum has signed on to join Big Brother contestant Cody Calafiore and model and activist Amber Rose in the series, EW can exclusively reveal. The spin-off of last year’s college comedy What Happened Last Night will hit Amazon in September.

Even beyond those three stars, though, New Dogs, Old Tricks reads like a who’s-who of small-screen celebs, with Jessie Godderz (Big Brother), David Otunga (I Love New York 2), Clayton Snyder (Lizzie McGuire), Eric Roberts (Heroes), and Shelley Regner (Pitch Perfect) also attached in various roles.

The show, set in the same world as the film, will focus on a group of friends facing down the triumphs, trials, and tribulations of daily life on their college campus. Aiken is set to play Nathan, described as the college’s self-serving resident director.

Gemelli Films

New Dogs, Old Tricks hails from What Happened Last Night writer-director Candice Cain, also on board here as the series’ creator.

The first episode rolls out Sept. 28 on Amazon, with additional episodes airing Fridays throughout the fall.