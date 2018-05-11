Star Wars live-action TV series timeline revealed by Jon Favreau

type TV Show

Some intriguing new details are emerging about the upcoming live-action Star Wars TV show.

The project’s writer and producer Jon Favreau (Iron Man) told Nerdist the timeline of the new series which is coming to Disney’s upcoming streaming service.

The new show will be set between the original trilogy (IV-VI) and the current trilogy (VII-IX). To be more precise: Seven years after the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi — and roughly a couple of decades before the events in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. So the series will help fill in a rather huge gap in the show’s mythology.

Favreau also noted that, as expected, the show would feature all-new characters. Some of the new characters will be rendered using the same bleeding-edge motion-capture technology Favreau used on 2016’s The Jungle Book (and in next year’s The Lion King remake).

Favreau previously played the Mandalorian character Pre Vizsla in The Clone Wars animated series and provides the voice for a multi-armed alien in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

There’s no premiere date, episode count or even a title for the Star Wars project as of yet. Disney’s streaming service doesn’t have an exact release date either, though a rollout in late 2019 is expected.