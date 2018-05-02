Watch Ariana Grande cover Kendrick Lamar's 'HUMBLE.' in the style of Evanescence

If this whole singing thing doesn’t work out for Ariana Grande, she could hit the ground running as an impressionist. The “No Tears Left to Cry” artist brought her A-game for this part of The Tonight Show on Tuesday when Jimmy Fallon kicked off the Musical Genre Challenge.

It’s the same game that gave us Jamie Foxx’s iconic Broadway version of “Who Let the Dogs Out?” A random generator picks a specific song and a musical genre, and the player must perform said song in the style of said genre.

Fallon demonstrated by covering Ed Sheeran’s “The Shape of You” as a ska band hit. Then Grande gave her best Evanescence impression for a goth remix of Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” She finished with bringing some ’90s diva-tude to “God’s Plan” by Drake.

Perhaps even more entertaining than her performance, though, was watching Grande hobble over to the screen because she seemed to have trouble reading the musical generator.

Grande took over The Tonight Show for its entire duration, chatting with Fallon about new album Sweetener, performing her single “No Tears Left to Cry,” and surprising some of her fans. But the impressions didn’t stop with the Musical Genre Challenge.

The 24-year-old continued to surprise with her spot-on impression of Jennifer Coolidge circa Legally Blonde. Fallon had heard her backstage, and asked her to do it again for his audience. So, she recited the lines, “God, you look like the Fourth of July!” and “I’m taking the dog, dumbass!”

Add that to her library of celebrity impressions, which already includes Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Celine Dion.

And, no big deal, but Grande also performed in a sketch with Fallon called “NBD.”

She made a turn on “Ew!” as Alexa to Fallon’s Sara in the past, but Casey (Fallon) and Cassandra (Grande) are like if Coachella became two people. They say “rando” and “but whatever” a lot, and have definitely guested on a Soul Cycle podcast.

Watch clips from Grande on The Tonight Show above.