Dumb and Dumber star Jim Carrey crashes Jeff Daniels' interview on Conan

Things got dumb (and also dumber) on Conan Tuesday night. It felt like a typical day for Jeff Daniels, who came on to promote his Hulu series The Looming Tower, but then his buddy Jim Carrey surprised him on stage and the interview devolved into the funnies.

The two embraced and quite literally started into a jig as the reality of their reunion set in. “I wanted to come out here and say it in front of the world: You’re in town and you don’t call me?!” Carrey exclaimed. “Not an email, nothing!”

Both actors seem to share a genuine friendship with one another. They reminisced about the old days making Dumb and Dumber, released in 1994, and mentioned those critics who didn’t care too much for the sequel in 2014, Dumb and Dumber To. “F— them. We don’t care about that,” Daniels remarked. The pair still had nothing but kind things to say to each other after all these years.

“I love being around him. I’ve been watching your press, and I watch everything he does,” Carrey said. “The most versatile actor working today. Unbelievable, the things he does, and I especially enjoy watching you do interviews because I know you love ’em and especially the parts where you talk about how working with me changed the course of your life.”

“You grab on to the tornado that is Jim Carrey and you hang on, and it was such a joy,” Daniels gushed.

Host Conan O’Brien asked how they found their chemistry on set way back when, and apparently it was “a groin thing.”

“When I saw him, there was a tingling in my groin and that’s the sign,” Carrey recalled with a smile. “That’s when I know I’m with the right person.”

Watch their interview on Conan above.